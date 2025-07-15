Ranbir Kapoor behind Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali MAJOR rumoured rift? 'Director and actor are no more...'

Love & War is Sanjay Leela Bhansali's ambitious project, featuring a love triangle with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. Sanjay Leela Bhansali initially had offered the role as second lead to Ranveer Singh; however, the actor declined to play the part.

Ranveer Singh and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who have collaborated on many projects together over the years, including Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, have reportedly fallen out due to Ranbir Kapoor. Media reports state that Sanjay Leela Bhansali offering the lead role in Love & War to Ranbir Kapoor and not him has irked Ranveer Singh. According to senior journalist Subhash K Jha, Ranveer Singh is offended about not playing the lead role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film.

Why did Sanjay Leela Bhansali not cast Ranveer Singh in Love & War?

This fallout between the hit director and actor duo has also led to Sanjay Leela Bhansali not being invited to Ranveer Singh's recently held birthday bash.

Why was Sanjay Leela Bhansali not invited to Ranveer Singh's birthday bash?

As per media reports, "On July 6, Ranveer Singh celebrated his 40th birthday with a very private get-together where only close friends were welcome. Sanjay Leela Bhansali, who gave Ranveer the superstar status with Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Padmaavat, was not one of the invitees. The director and actor are no more close friends."

What are Ranveer Singh's upcoming films?

Ranveer Singh, who was an integral part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s previous three theatrical superhits, will now be seen in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. The film's first look was shared on the occasion of Ranveer Singh's birthday and also features Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal in pivotal roles.