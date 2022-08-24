Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his 'phailod' remark on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy weight gain, says 'my sense of humour...'

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt/File photo

Ranbir Kapoor has started on-ground promotions for his upcoming film Brahmastra, in which he shares screen space with his wife-actress Alia Bhatt for the first time, as he visited Chennai for the press meet along with South superstar Nagarjuna, who is also a part of the Ayan Mukerji's film, and the RRR director SS Rajamouli.

Recently, Ranbir, Ayan, and Alia gathered for a live session on YouTube after launching the teaser of one of the songs from the film, Dance Ka Bhoot, and answered some fan questions too. The trio even took some fan questions during the live session and discussed about the music of Brahmastra composed by Pritam.

When one fan asked them why they are not promoting Brahmastra aggresively, the Raazi actress said, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not 'phailod' everywhere, right now our focus is...". Before she could say further, Ranbir pointed at Alia’s baby bump and said, "Well I can say somebody has 'phailod'."

The actor, who was last seen in Shamshera in a double role, was heavily criticised for his comment on Alia's pregnancy weight gain and was asked the same question on Wednesday, August 24, during the Chennai promotions. Ranbir then apologised to everyone saying he has a bad sense of humour.



In a video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram, Ranbir can be heard saying, "Firstly, I love my wife with everything I have in my life. It's a joke that didn't turn out to be funny. It wasn't my intention. I apologise to those who got triggered or offended by the same. I spoke to Alia about it later and she really laughed it off and didn't mind it. I really do have a bad sense of humour and sometimes it falls flat on my face sometimes. I am sorry if I have hurt anyone."

Meanwhile, apart from the husband-wife and Nagarjuna, Brahmastra Part One: Shiva features Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in prominent roles. It is the first part of the planned Astraverse trilogy.