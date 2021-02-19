Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's untitled next with Luv Ranjan to release on Holi 2022

The much-awaited Luv Ranjan film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will release on Holi, March 18, 2022.

Finally announcing the release date, Luv Films took to their social media handle and shared the news.

The Luv Films post read, "Mark your calendars! Luv Ranjan's next starring #RanbirKapoor & @ShraddhaKapoor will release on Holi 2022, 18th March! Produced by @luv_ranjan & @gargankur, presented by #GulshanKumar & #BhushanKumar. Also starring #DimpleKapadia & @BoneyKapoor. @LuvFilms @TSeries."

Actress Shraddha Kapoor reposted the news on Instagram and shared the excitement for the upcoming project.

For the uninformed, the shooting of the yet-untitled rom-com commenced this January in Delhi. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor have been paired together for the first time in this Luv Ranjan film.

And now, with the official announcement of the yet-untitled film being made, the fans have been going gaga about how eager they are to see this new romantic pairing on screen. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor.

Luv, best known for films like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' series and 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety', is for the first time collaborating with Ranbir and Shraddha.

The film is produced by Luv Ranjan & Ankur Garg and presented by Gulshan Kumar & Bhushan Kumar.