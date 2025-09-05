Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Ibiza photos were leaked by...: Paparazzo Manav Manglani's SHOCKING claim goes viral

Now, paparazzo Manav Manglani, years after the scandal first broke, has revealed in a new interview that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's photos were not sent by the tourist or the paparazzi, but someone close to them.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 01:41 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Ibiza photos were leaked by...: Paparazzo Manav Manglani's SHOCKING claim goes viral
Ranbir Kapoor is now married to Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif is the wife of Vicky Kaushal; however, there was a time when both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were madly in love with each other and were eager to get married. The most viral incident from their six-year-long relationship came when Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's photos from Ibiza were leaked in the media, showing the two stars relaxing on the beach. When the photos went viral on social media, it also started a discussion about privacy and paparazzi culture. Both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had not publicly accepted their relationship when the photos from their private vacation went viral; however, their viral private moments soon left no space for speculation. Now, paparazzo Manav Manglani, years after the scandal first broke, has revealed in a new interview that Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's photos were not sent by the tourist or the paparazzi, but someone close to them. 

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's relationship

In his recent appearance on Kunickaa Sadanand’s podcast, Manav Manglani spoke about breaking the news of several Bollywood romances and how he refuses to delete the photos despite celebrities requesting him to do so. "You need to be a little manipulative in such situations," he said.

Who leaked Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's viral Ibiza photos? 

Speaking about Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif's Ibiza photos, Manav Manglani said, "Aaj nahi toh kal niklega hi niklega, ghar pe thodi affair karne waala hai (The photos will come out sooner or later, it’s not like they’re going to lock themselves in their house). It’s not a one-night fling, is it? But these are the pictures that go viral the most… The last leak was Ranbir and Katrina on that beach. That was a long time ago."

When Kunickaa Sadanand shockingly asked if it was genuinely a leak, Manav Manglani said, "Yes, that was leaked by someone very close to them…" The paparazzo, however, clarified that he isn't aware who exactly leaked the photos. He also noted that no such leaks have happened since then.

READ | Dharmendra wanted to play Gabbar or Thakur in Sholay, director Ramesh Sippy convinced him to be Veeru after...: 'Hema Malini nahi...'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
