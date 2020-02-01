'Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt speak volumes with their talent, not surnames': Alaya F on nepotism debate

'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' actress Pooja Bedi's daughter and veteran actor Kabir Bedi's granddaughter Alaya F has made her Bollywood debut with 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. She was asked about the nepotism debate once again, which is when she said that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would be known because of their talent and not surnames.

Alaya F, while talking to PeepingMoon said that the nepotism debate should come to an end since the country doesn't lack good talents. Even though she feels it is great that nepotism is being spoken about, Alaya F wished that the debate on it ends soon. She further said that she does have some privileges but promises to be tagged as a part of a film family with pure hard work.

The 'Jawaani Jaaneman' actress went on to state, "Nobody mentions the names of Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt since they speak volumes with their talent and not surnames or family background."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, 'Jawaani Jaaneman' also featured Saif Ali Khan and Tabu along with Alaya F. The movie released on January 31, 2020, and has opened to decent Box Office numbers. The movie was also leaked in HD within a few hours of its release.