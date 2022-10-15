Ranbir Kapoor- Ananya Panday team up for commercial, netizens demand 'cast them in a movie'

Ranbir Kapoor- Ananya Panday

Real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt proved their chemistry on-screen with their latest blockbuster Brahmastra. However, netizens are now looking forward towards a fresh pair of Kapoor with Ananya Panday. Recently, the two actors come together for a clothing commercial, and the output gained acceptance from the audience.

In the commercial, Kapoor and Panday showcased their sizzling chemistry and they captured the screen with their utmost conviction. Even the age gap between the artist was not harping the visuals. Let's watch the video, and see for ourselves.

Watch the video

As soon as the Gehraiyaan actress shared the video, her followers and other netizens shared their reactions to the ad. A user wrote, "They look good..maybe someone can make a romantic comedy with them in it." Another user wrote, "Never thought you guys look this much good together." A netizen wrote, "Look how beautiful they are looking..." Another netizen wrote, "Good chemistry btw like a lot." One of the netizen added, "Loved you both onscreen."

On the work front, Ranbir hit a home run with Ayan Mukerji's directorial Brahmastra. On the other side, Ananya's much-awaited sports drama Liger tanked miserably at the box office.

Recently, the director of Liger, Puri Jagannadh was speaking to Chiranjeevi in an Instagram Live session, and there he congratulated the veteran star over the success of his latest released GodFather. Puri said, "Success brings a lot of energy and all that energy goes away with failure. In success, we feel like a genius and in failure, we feel like a fool. Those who believed in us when the films worked, will also turn on us when films flop."

The filmmaker summarised his feeling over Liger's failure and said, "I worked on Liger for three years and I enjoyed doing that film with actors and building beautiful sets, I shot with Mike Tyson. But, it failed. But for that, we can’t cry over it for the next three years. If I look back, the days I was happier are more than the days I was sad." Ananya will next be seen with Ayushmann Khurran a in Dream Girl 2.