Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt’s unseen photo from African Safari go viral- SEE

B-town couple Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor went to Africa in order to celebrate the new year, they enjoyed the wildlife Safari there. A picture from their adventurous trip in Kenya is doing rounds on social media.

Lisa Christoffersen, who is a Tanzania-born Danish author and designer, took to Instagram and posted a photo with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “A chance rendezvous while on safari- Had a wonderful time chatting with the super nice #Bollywood stars from India @aliaabhatt and #ranbirkapoor. Gifted them a copy of my book, Bush Friendly Tips for Girls (Boys Too)! - A Living Safari Guide to Kenya I'm sure it will come in handy during their travels through East Africa!.”

Take a look:

Earlier, Alia had dropped her vacation pictures on New Year’s Eve on social media. She captioned her post, “Giving 2022 some hakuna matata energy.”

On the work front, Alia will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiadwadi,’ ‘Brahmastra’ with Ranbir, ‘Darlings,’ and ‘Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani’ with Ranveer Singh. Apart from these, she will appear in ‘RRR,’ ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’