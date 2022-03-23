Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s pics from ‘Brahmastra’ set leaked online- Check out

In the viral photos, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt can be seen shooting for ‘Brahmastra’ in Varanasi.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 23, 2022, 05:51 PM IST

Pictures and videos from the sets of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’ leaked online. The pics and videos are being shared by Alia and Ranbir's fans on social media.

In the viral photos, the team of ‘Brahmastra’ can be seen shooting in Varanasi. For the unversed, it is the most awaited film of the year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in lead roles, the film marks Ayan Mukerji’s return to direction after nine years.

In Brahmastra, Nagarjuna will share screen space with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and while speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Nagarjuna described his co-star Alia as a firework. While describing the actors in one word, when Nagarjuna was quipped about Bhatt, he said, “Like a patakha.” The actor has even worked with Alia’s father, Mahesh Bhatt in ‘The Gentleman.’ So when he was asked to point out a similarity between the father-daughter, he said, ‘They speak their minds.’

Furthermore, Nagarjuna revealed that initially, he wasn't keen to do a cameo in 'Brahmastra,' but it was Ayan's conviction and vision that impressed him. "I was a little sceptical about doing it in the beginning but then Ayan came home and he presented it to me. I said ‘I just don’t want to do a cameo. No point now’. But when he presented it to me, the whole script... it was amazing, it was brilliant." He further asserted, "His vision of the script and the passion they were putting into it. By then, they had shot a bit of it. He showed me, all of that. And I said ‘yes’ instantly, I didn’t even hesitate after that. It’s a very important cameo. I won’t even say it’s a cameo. It’s a very important character.”

 

