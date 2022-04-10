Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: RK Studio's entrance decked up with lights for grand occasion

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's rumoured wedding is not a rumour anymore, and we can expect fireworks and celebration next week, as the family's heritage, RK Studio's entrance is decked up with the lights for the grand wedding. The studio has been a landmark of Chembur, and it seems like a major proceeding of the wedding will be conducted in this property. The paparazzi are on a high alert, and they are capturing everything through their lens. Let's take a look at the dreamy decoration of RK Studio's entrance for the big-fat Punjabi wedding.

Here are the images

Now, Let's take a virtual look at the RK Studio. Viral Bhayani shared the video of the venue.

On the morning of Sunday, April 10, Alia and Ranbir's new home Krishna Raj Bungalow was being decked up with lights and the pictures and videos of the same are going viral on the internet. While sharing the above video on his Instagram handle, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared an update about the wedding festivities as he wrote, "#krishnaraj bungalow decked up with lights ahead of the #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt shaadi. The under-construction building was once the Kapoor family's Krishna Raj Bungalow named after Ranbir's grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. It has been demolished to make way for a high-rise building and will act as the new home for the soon-to-be-married couple and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor.

Here's the decked up Krishna-Raj bungalow

Speaking about RK Studio, actor-filmmaker-producer Raj Kapoor made this studio in 1948. Films like Aag, Barsaat, Awaara, Shri 420, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Mera Naam Joker, Bobby, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Ram Teri Ganga Maili, among others were shot in this studio. The last film made under the banner and filmed at RK Studio was Aa Ab Laut Chalen. In May 2019, reality firm Godrej properties acquired RK Studio to develop residential property. In 2020, Godrej RKS was launched with a collector edition residence, and it maintained the Kapoor's legacy by retaining some best features, including the main entrance gate.