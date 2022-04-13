Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Rima Jain, Nitasha Nanda, other celebs arrive for celebrations

The most awaited wedding in the Hindi film industry is finally here. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, two of the most talented actors in Indian cinema currently, are set to tie the knot this weekend. Celebrities from the Kapoor extended family such as Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain and his cousin Nitasha Nanda have been spotted arriving at the complex Vastu in Pali Hills. While Ranbir Kapoor owns a house in the Vastu Building, Alia Bhatt reportedly lives on rent in the same building, but on a different floor.

As per the reports, a pooja ceremony was held on the morning of Wednesday, April 13 in remembrance of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's father. In the second half of the day, the Mehendi function is scheduled to take place.

Here are the photos of the guests arriving for Ranbir-Alia's wedding













(Image source: Viral Bhayani)



Ranbir's home in Vastu has been chosen as the venue for most of the wedding festivities. Even RK Studios and Krishna Raj Bungalow, the two properties of the Kapoor family have been lit up for the celebrations. The paparazzi are camped outside these three locations to capture the minutest of developments of the grand celebrations.



On Tuesday, April 12 afternoon, Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani was also spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport with her husband Bharat Sahani and daughter Samara Sahani. Ranbir and Alia have been tight-lipped about their most special day and want to keep it a private and intimate affair between the Kapoors and the Bhatts.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The fantasy adventure epic is helmed by Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji.