Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding reception: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in car with black curtains

File photo

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's cutest couple, officially tied the knot on April 14, 2022. At their Vastu house, the lovebirds tied the knot in front of their closest friends and family members. The wedding was small and intimate, with both the bride and groom wearing outfits from ace designer Sabyasachi. For their big day, they dressed royally in white and gold gowns.

Alia and Ranbir have now organised a post-wedding reception for their film industry colleagues at Vastu. Many celebrities attended the event, including Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, Shweta Bachchan, Shakun Batra, Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, and many others.

Shah Rukh Khan has also arrived at Vastu for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding celebrations. For Ranlia's wedding reception, the Pathaan actor arrived in a totally covered automobile. Gauri Khan, his wife, arrived in a separate vehicle.



SRK and Alia have a strong bond, and the two appeared together in Gauri Shinde's 2016 film Dear Zindagi. Aside from that, they also appeared together on a Koffee With Karan episode. Ranbir and SRK, on the other hand, appeared together in Karan Johar's 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, in which Shah Rukh Khan appeared in a cameo role.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor skipped the opulent wedding reception in preference of a small gathering of their closest friends.

Alia penned a note sharing her trip down memory lane after announcing the good news of her wedding with Ranbir. The note read, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites.

Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”