Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Police force deployed outside RK's house

One of the most anticipated weddings is going to take place this week as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to tie the knot. The police force has been deployed outside star Ranbir Kapoor’s Mumbai residence.

Mumbai police personnel could be seen stationed at the main gate of Ranbir’s Bandra residence Vastu where people from the media industry had gathered to capture visuals of the guests arriving.

Earlier today, guests were spotted arriving in luxury traveller vans at the ‘Barfi’ actor’s house where security has been beefed up to ensure that everything goes on smoothly.

The veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was seen wearing a green outfit, whereas Riddhima sparkled in the golden outfit. Riddhima's daughter Samara Sahni sat between her grandmother and mother, whereas her husband Bharat Sahni was seen sitting in the front seat in the photos that have gone viral on the internet.

Before Neetu and Riddhima, the members of the Kapoor extended family such as Ranbir's aunt Rima Jain and cousin Nitasha Nanda were also snapped outside the location. While Ranbir Kapoor owns a house in the Vastu Building, Alia Bhatt reportedly lives on rent in the same building, but on a different floor.

As per the reports, a pooja ceremony was held on the morning of Wednesday, April 13 in remembrance of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's father. In the second half of the day, the Mehendi function is scheduled to take place.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The fantasy adventure epic is helmed by Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji. ( With inputs from ANI)