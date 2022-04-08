Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Singh talks about wedding date, calls them 'great pair'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding has become the hottest topic of the month. After several speculations and assumptions, finally, there is some clarity on the duo's wedding. Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh has shed light on the much-awaited union of Ranbir and Alia, and she shared that the date of the wedding has not been fixed yet. While speaking to News18, Neetu dismissed the rumour of the duo getting married in the next week and said that the rumours have been going on for almost two years now. Neetu admitted that they are having a lot of fun with all the noise going around Ranbir’s wedding. However, she said that "Let the astrologers come out with a date."

Neetu is impressed with Alia and she is in all praises her. In the same conversation, Singh complimented Bhatt and said, "She is a very sweet and nice girl." Singh continued, "She doesn’t have any kind of negativity and is not jealous of anyone. Neetu further commented saying, "They both make a great pair.”

Yesterday, the staff of Alia was spotted at Ranbir's house. In a new video, we can see The RRR actress' PR, security head, and manager outside the Tamasha actor's residence. This video went viral instantly, and people were smart enough to guess the occasion. The netizens and fans of the actor can't control their excitement about the much-awaited wedding. One user commented, "so excited." While another user said, "YESSS YESSS ITS STARTING STARTING STARTING #ranbiraliawedding." A netizen added, "Ahhhh cant wait now i want thier wedding pictures now." While another user added, "Glad they are marrying in Mumbai... Kapoors legacy."

It is also said that the couple will go for a traditional Punjabi wedding, and they will also organise a Langar in Mumbai Gurudwara. On the work front, the duo will soon be seen in the much-awaited Brahmastra: Part One Shiva.