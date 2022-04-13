Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor greets media as she arrives for festivities with daughter Riddhima

As Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are set to tie the knot this weekend, Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor and his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni were seen arriving for the festivities at the Vastu building, the venue for most of the wedding functions.







Ranbir and Alia have been tight-lipped about their most special day and want to keep it a private and intimate affair between the Kapoors and the Bhatts.

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018. The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The fantasy adventure epic is helmed by Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji.