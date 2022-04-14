Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Neetu Kapoor flaunts mehendi with late Rishi Kapoor's name

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding is here! Their family were seen arriving at the location for the Mehendi ceremony yesterday, which will be followed by the Haldi ceremony and wedding today.

Neetu Kapoor has now shared a snapshot of her Mehendi, which includes Rishi Kapoor's name.







Neetu Singh did an excellent job of keeping the couple's wedding a secret, and she didn't reveal anything specific about the wedding when she was spotted in the media last week. After a few media sightings, Neetu became irritated by the media's frequent questions regarding the wedding date.



Karsima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, uploaded photos of their mehendi designs after the event yesterday night. "I love mehendi," Karisma Kapoor captioned a photo of henna on her foot on her Instagram account. Karisma donned a Punit Balana mustard anarkali at the occasion. Riddhima, on the other hand, chose a Manish Malhotra sequinned saree.

According to reports, a pooja ritual was done on the morning of Wednesday, April 13 in honour of Ranbir's father, actor Rishi Kapoor. The Mehendi ceremony was held in the second half of the day. The two Kapoor family homes, Vastu, RK Studios, and Krishna Raj Bungalow, have been lit up for the celebrations in addition to Ranbir's residence. Outside these three venues, paparazzi are camped out to catch even the tiniest details of the great celebrations.



Karisma Kapoor's most recent film appearance was in the 2012 film Dangerous Ishhq, after which she appeared in supporting roles in films such as Bombay Talkies and Zero. ALTBalaji's web series Mentalhood was Karisma Kapoor's most recent project.

Riddhima Kapoor is a Delhi-based jewellery designer and the daughter of famous actresses Neetu Kapoor and Rishi Kapoor. Bharat Sahni is her husband. Samara, their daughter, is their only child.