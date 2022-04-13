Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Karan Johar gets emotional ahead of mehendi ceremony

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are going to tie the knot tomorrow. All the members of their family have reached the venue for the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar also arrived for the pre-wedding festivities.

Alia Bhatt often calls Karan Johar her ‘godfather’ as he has always supported the actress in her professional life, as well as personal life. Therefore, it’s normal for Karan Johar to get emotional seeing her daughter getting married. According to BollyroodLife, “Karan Johar cannot hold his emotions ahead of his daughter's wedding. He is just so happy to finally see them getting married. KJo always desired to see Alia and Ranbir married and on the D Day, he is holding emotions. As Alia and Ranbir are all geared up for the Mehendi ceremony, Karan Johar will apply a first Mehendi on his daughter's hand as it's the most special moment for him."

Earlier, Ayan Mukerji who is the director of ‘Brahmastra’ took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note wishing the couple all the happiness. He wrote, “For Ranbir and Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey, they are going to embark on soon! Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!"

He continued, "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever.”