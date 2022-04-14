Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: INSIDE video from star studded marriage ceremony

Ayan Mukerji-@alia_ranbir_weeding/Instagram

The most awaited wedding of the year has attained its pinnacle as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are now officially married. The star couple exchanged wedding vows at Ranbir's Vastu residence in the Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

The first video from the star-studded marriage ceremony is out which has gone viral on the internet. Watch it here

The intimate wedding was done in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, among others.

The star couple, who has been in a relationship for over 5 years, took the plunge into a traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony. For the big day, guests arrived in colour coordinated outfits.

While the immediate family members were seen dressed their best in shades of pink, Ranbir and Alia's friends complied with the official colour palette of the wedding ceremony and arrived in shades of white and gold. Alia's bestie and possible maid of honour, Akansha Ranjan sizzled in a green saree for the celebrations.



Though the wedding ceremony has concluded, Ranbir and Alia are yet to make an official public appearance as a married couple. If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia will pose as newlyweds for the paparazzi at 7 pm on April 14.



The newly-wed couple is soon expected to host a grand reception at a five-star hotel in Mumbai which will reportedly see guests like Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, their former co-stars, friends and directors.

Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. Ranbir's close friend Ayan Mukerji has directed the fantasy adventure epic, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and South superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni in the leading roles. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.

(With inputs from IANS and ANI)