Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: FIRST glimpse of newly married couple

Credit: filmyflixx/Instagram

On Thursday, Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot with Alia Bhatt in a private ceremony in Mumbai. Their wedding was one of the most anticipated events, fans always wanted to see Ranbir and Alia getting married.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor can be seen posing for the cameras after their wedding. Take a look:

Celebrities including Karan Johar, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor also appeared for the wedding festivities. Kareena was seen wearing a beautiful saree, while Navya chose to wear multi colour traditional outfit.

Karisma Kapoor

For pre-wedding festivities on Wednesday, Kareena chose an embroidered lehenga in white and pastel pink and blue for the mehendi ceremony. Manish Malhotra designed the lehenga, which featured a strappy blouse. Her tresses were left open and she wore little makeup. Do you have any idea how much a lehenga costs? It is believed that it is worth Rs 6 lakh.

Karisma Kapoor, on the other hand, wore an anarkali outfit made by Punit Balana. She went with a lovely yellow to match the mehendi ceremony's theme. A Heavy Gotta Jaal Dupatta and Pants were included with the outfit. The lovely dress is valued at Rs 65, 000 on the website. To match with her ensemble, she chose a lovely mang teeka and chandbalis.

Neetu Kapoor did an excellent job of keeping the couple's wedding a secret, and she didn't reveal anything specific about the wedding when she was spotted in the media last week. After a few media sightings, Neetu became irritated by the media's frequent questions regarding the wedding date.

Karsima Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Ranbir Kapoor's sister, uploaded photos of their mehendi designs after the event yesterday night. "I love mehendi," Karisma Kapoor captioned a photo of henna on her foot on her Instagram account. Karisma donned a Punit Balana mustard anarkali at the occasion. Riddhima, on the other hand, chose a Manish Malhotra sequinned saree.