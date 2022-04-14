Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding festivities begin, Soni Razdan-Shaheen Bhatt arrive at Vastu

The wedding festivities for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have begun, and the bride's sister Shaheen Bhatt and mother Soni Razdan were photographed arriving at the venue Vastu.



Take a look at the video here:

As per the reports, a pooja ceremony was held on the morning of Wednesday, April 13 in remembrance of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's father.

On Wednesday, several security guards were seen outside Ranbir's Bandra residence Vastu where barricades have been set up at the main gate to ensure everything goes on smoothly.

The guards were also seen putting pink coloured stickers on the phone cameras of the people entering the house reportedly for the Haldi celebration.

Yesterday, Vastu, along with Alia's Juhu residence, were both decked up in bright pink and golden lights. Ranbir's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahani had also reached Mumbai amid the ongoing buzz around her brother`s rumoured wedding.



According to reports, a pooja ritual was done on the morning of Wednesday, April 13 in honour of Ranbir's father, actor Rishi Kapoor. The Mehendi ceremony was held in the second half of the day. The two Kapoor family homes, Vastu, RK Studios, and Krishna Raj Bungalow, have been lit up for the celebrations in addition to Ranbir's residence. Outside these three venues, paparazzi are camped out to catch even the tiniest details of the great celebrations.

Meanwhile, Alia is enjoying the success of her latest two films, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' while Ranbir is preparing for the release of his action thriller 'Shamshera,' which will be released on July 22 and co-stars Vaani Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

The duo will appear together for the first time in Ayan's upcoming epic adventure 'Brahmastra' trilogy, the first instalment of which will be released on September 9th.