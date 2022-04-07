Headlines

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple to offer langar at Gurudwara like Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh?

As per the reports, the duo will carry forward Kapoor's tradition of offering langar at Gurudwara.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2022, 03:33 PM IST

If reports are to be believed then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot next week between 13-15th April. Now, in a fresh development, it is also revealed that the duo will organise langar in Mumbai Gurudwara. As per the reports of India Today, the duo will get married in a traditional Punjabi wedding, and they will also take in a part of the family custom, where the newly-wedded duo will offer a Langar in a Gurudwara between Juhu and Bandra. 

When Ranbir's parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married, they had arranged langar at a Gurudwara, and now Ranbir-Alia will repeat the custom. However, it is said that Ranbir and Alia won't be present at the Gurudwara, but the prayers and servings will be offered on the couple's behalf. It is also said that the wedding organisers are bound by a strict NDA (non-discloser agreement), and they won't be allowed to talk or leak any information or pictures from the big-fat Punjabi wedding. 

READ: Ahead of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s rumored wedding, Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh’s reception card surfaces online

Recently, The reception invitation for Ranbir Kapoor's parents, Rishi and Neetu Kapoor, has gone viral on the internet amid the buzz around the major Bollywood wedding. Rishi and Neetu married in the RK studio in Mumbai in 1980. They had a reception on January 23 that was attended by the film industry's bigwigs. 

The text on their reception card reads, “Mr & Mrs Raj Kapoor request the pleasure of your company on the auspicious occasion of the marriage reception of their son Rishi (Grandson of Late Mr and Mrs Prithviraj Kapoor) with Neetu (Daughter of Mrs. Rajee Singh) on Wednesday the 23 January 1980.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia is currently basking in the success of her recent two releases 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and 'RRR' and Ranbir is gearing up for the release of his action spectacle 'Shamshera' that will hit theatres in July. The couple will be seen together for the first time in Ayan's upcoming fantasy adventure 'Brahmastra' slated to release on September 9. The big-budget extravaganza also features Mouni Roy, south superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading roles

