Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple to add modern touch to Punjabi nuptials?

Since the announcement of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding, all eyes have been on them. The couple is expected to tie the knot in the coming days, according to reports. As per the latest wedding rumours, Ranbir and Alia may hold an intimate vow ceremony before their traditional wedding.

According to Pinkvilla, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will tie the knot in the Sanju actor's Bandra home, Vastu. The wedding will be held in a typical Punjabi way. However, according to recent reports, the pair intends to add a twist to this. The couple may exchange vows before the pheras begin on their wedding day. Both Alia and Ranbir have written down the vows they will take on their wedding day.

The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi clothing on their wedding day A few photographers were able to spot a car in which the clothes were kept, and fans believe they are the D-Day outfits.

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji posted a Brahmastra love poster a few days before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. Ranbir and Alia have an intimate moment on the poster and appear to be madly in love with each other.



Sharing the poster, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva is what this first chapter of Brahmstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster ! The Time feels Right for it There is some extra love in the air these days ! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra! (sic)."