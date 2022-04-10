Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple's new home Krishna Raj Bungalow decked up with lights

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt haven't confirmed their wedding yet, though it has already become the most talked-about event of the season. The celebrations are rumoured to happen next week in Mumbai between April 13-April 18. After Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's lavish wedding in December 2021, this is the most awaited moment for B-town and Ranbir-Alia's fans across the nation.

Though Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor has been tight-lipped about their marriage, there have been several videos doing rounds on social media which are suggesting that the big fat Punjabi wedding is definitely on the cards for the couple next week. On the morning of Sunday, April 10, Alia and Ranbir's new home Krishna Raj Bungalow was being decked up with lights and the pictures and videos of the same are going viral on the internet.

While sharing the above video on his Instagram handle, celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani also shared an update about the wedding festivities as he wrote, "#krishnaraj bungalow decked up with lights ahead of the #ranbirkapoor #aliabhatt shaadi. We try to get confirmation on the wedding reception whether it is happening on April 17th at Taj Hotel or April 19th at Grand Hyatt. But as of now there is no official confirmation from the official source. The couple are working till 12th of April so there is no time for the couple to pamper themselves ahead of the wedding. Alia is at Karjat and Ranbir is shooting in Gujarat."







(Photo source: Viral Bhayani)



The under-construction building was once the Kapoor family's Krishna Raj Bungalow named after Ranbir's grandmother Krishna Raj Kapoor. It has been demolished to make way for a high-rise building and will act as the new home for the soon-to-be-married couple and Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor.