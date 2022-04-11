Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Couple opts for outfits by Sabyasachi?

One of the year's most anticipated weddings is approaching. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are poised to marry in a few days, according to reports.



The bride and groom are expected to wear Sabyasachi clothing on their wedding day A few photographers were able to spot a car in which the clothes were kept, and fans believe they are the D-Day outfits.



Check out the video here:

For the unversed, Paps caught up with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and had some probing questions for her. A paparazzo approached her as she walked out the door for work, dressed up and escorted by her staff, and inquired about her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding plans. Neetu stated that she had left everything to God.

One paparazzo asked her, "Madam ji, bahu kab aarahi hai ghar (when are you taking your daughter-in-law home?)" as she walked as cameramen sought to take shots of her. Neetu didn't understand what he was saying at first, but once she did, she smiled a little and nodded to the sky, as if to say, "I leave it to God." or "god knows."

Also read: Alia Bhatt heads for shoot before her rumoured wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, video goes viral

Meanwhile, Ayan Mukerji posted a Brahmastra love poster a few days before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding. Ranbir and Alia have an intimate moment on the poster and appear to be madly in love with each other.



Sharing the poster, Ayan Mukerji wrote, "‘Love is the Light!’ Part One: Shiva is what this first chapter of Brahmstra is now called. But for the longest time, it used to be Part One: Love. Because at its core, Brahmstra is about the Energy of Love. A Love - that spread like Fire, beyond the Movie, and into Life. So here it is, our Love Poster ! The Time feels Right for it There is some extra love in the air these days ! :) (And with it, a little piece of the magic of Kesariya, Pritam (Dada), Amitabh Bhattacharya, Arijit) Shiva & Isha. Ranbir & Alia. Love - The Greatest Astra! (sic)."