The invitation card for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding, which takes place today, has apparently gone viral. On the internet, this card with their names and dates has surfaced. However, there is no way of knowing whether or not this is the original card.



According to reports, a pooja ritual was done on the morning of Wednesday, April 13 in honour of Ranbir's father, actor Rishi Kapoor.