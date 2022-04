Today, April 14th, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are getting married. Fans can't get enough of the couple who have been dating for a long time and have now chose to marry.



The soon-to-be married couple will take pheras today at 2 p.m. in front of their family and friends, according to Etimes.



As per the reports, a pooja ceremony was held on the morning of Wednesday, April 13 in remembrance of the late actor Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir's father.