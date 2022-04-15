Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Bride's sister Shaheen Bhatt shares UNSEEN pictures from marriage

Shaheen Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding has been the biggest event of the month, and their union will be celebrated by their fans for many years. Yesterday, after their intimate wedding, their pictures went viral on the internet. Netizens were drolling over their moments, and it was a treat for their fans. Now, Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt has added posted two unseen pictures from the big-fat wedding on her social media. In the carousel post, we can see Alia-Ranbir from their varmala moment. In the other picture, Alia and Ranbir are posing with a smile and the actress's dimples make their moment special.

Jr Bhatt called Alia and Ranbir her favourites. Shaheen further added Ranbir into her tribe and said, "Plot twist. My two favourite people in the world got married yesterday and our weird, happy little tribe just got a whole lot weirder and happier. I love you both so much."

Here's Shaheen sharing some unseen moments from the wedding

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the two biggest stars of Bollywood, have tied the knot in an intimate, private ceremony at Ranbir's house Vastu in Pali Hill - the posh suburb of Mumbai on April 14. Yesterday, Alia dropped dreamy photos with her husband Ranbir on her Instagram handle. In the first photo, the stars can be seen kissing each other. The beautiful pictures have gone viral on the internet with more than a million likes within thirty minutes.

"Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married", Alia wrote in her caption which is a message from the newly married couple to the entire world.

The 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star continued her post, "With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites." Thanking the fans, she concluded her post, "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia"