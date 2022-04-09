Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Actress’ uncle confirms marriage to be held on THIS date

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding date has finally been disclosed, after weeks of anticipation. For about 4.5 years, Alia and Ranbir have been dating. In a fresh interview on Friday, Alia's uncle Robin Bhatt disclosed the couple's wedding date.

When Ranbir and Alia met on the sets of Brahmastra in 2017, they began dating. They made their romance official in May 2018 when they attended actor Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception together. Ranbir had also stated that they were dating in an interview. Ranbir had stated in 2020 that they would have married that year if it hadn't been for Covid-19.

Alia's uncle Robin, who is her father Mahesh Bhatt's half brother, claimed in a new interview with India Today that Alia and Ranbir will marry on April 14. Alia's mehendi ceremony is set on April 13th. Vastu, Ranbir's Bandra home, will host the wedding event.

For the unversed, Paps caught up with veteran actress Neetu Kapoor and had some probing questions for her. A paparazzo approached her as she walked out the door for work, dressed up and escorted by her staff, and inquired about her son Ranbir Kapoor's wedding plans. Neetu stated that she had left everything to God.

One paparazzo asked her, "Madam ji, bahu kab aarahi hai ghar (when are you taking your daughter-in-law home?)" as she walked as cameramen sought to take shots of her. Neetu didn't understand what he was saying at first, but once she did, she smiled a little and nodded to the sky, as if to say, "I leave it to God." or "god knows."



READ: Jersey actor Shahid Kapoor reacts to reports of Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

For the unversed, In Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time. This will be their first collaboration film. Alia also has Jee Le Zaraa, Darlings, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani on her list. Shamshera, Animal, and another film with Shraddha Kapoor are among Ranbir's upcoming projects. With Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, Neetu Kapoor will be back on the big screen shortly.