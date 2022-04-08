Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Actress' manager, PR, security head get papped at groom's house

It seems like the wedding preparations of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's big fat wedding is going in full swing, as the staff of Alia was spotted at Ranbir's house. In a new video, we can see The RRR actress' PR, security head, and manager outside the Tamasha actor's residence. This video went viral instantly, and people were smart enough to guess the occasion.

Here's the video

The netizens and fans of the actor can't control their excitement about the much-awaited wedding. One user commented, "so excited." While another user said, "YESSS YESSS ITS STARTING STARTING STARTING #ranbiraliawedding." A netizen added, "Ahhhh cant wait now i want thier wedding pictures now." While another user added, "Glad they are marrying in Mumbai... Kapoors legacy."

If reports are to be believed then Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to tie the knot next week between 13-15th April. Now, in a fresh development, it is also revealed that the duo will organise langar in Mumbai Gurudwara. As per the reports of India Today, the duo will get married in a traditional Punjabi wedding, and they will also take in a part of the family custom, where the newly-wedded duo will offer a Langar in a Gurudwara between Juhu and Bandra.

When Ranbir's parents, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh got married, they had arranged langar at a Gurudwara, and now Ranbir-Alia will repeat the custom. However, it is said that Ranbir and Alia won't be present at the Gurudwara, but the prayers and servings will be offered on the couple's behalf. It is also said that the wedding organisers are bound by a strict NDA (non-discloser agreement), and they won't be allowed to talk or leak any information or pictures from the big-fat Punjabi wedding.