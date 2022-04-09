Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Actress' half-brother Rahul Bhatt reveals Mehandi date, marriage schedule

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will get married next week, and Bhatt's half-brother Rahul Bhatt (Mahesh and Kiran) shares details about the much-awaited wedding. As per the reports of NDTV, Rahul told ETimes that the couple's wedding will be a 4-day affair, and the Mehandi ceremony will happen on 13 April. Rahul further revealed that he's been invited to the wedding, and he will be a protector of Alia. "Yes, the wedding is happening and I have been invited. I will be there for the ceremonies. However, I am not going to sing and dance. I am a gym instructor, and I will be there in the capacity of a bouncer. I will be the 'rakshak' at the wedding," Rahul added.

Yesterday, Ranbir's mother Neetu Singh shed light on the much-awaited union of Ranbir and Alia, and she shared that the date of the wedding has not been fixed yet. While speaking to News18, Neetu dismissed the rumour of the duo getting married in the next week and said that the rumours have been going on for almost two years now. Neetu admitted that they are having a lot of fun with all the noise going around Ranbir’s wedding. However, she said that "Let the astrologers come out with a date."

Neetu is impressed with Alia and she is in all praises her. In the same conversation, Singh complimented Bhatt and said, "She is a very sweet and nice girl." Singh continued, "She doesn’t have any kind of negativity and is not jealous of anyone. Neetu further commented saying, "They both make a great pair.”

A day before yesterday, the staff of Alia was spotted at Ranbir's house. In a new video, we can see The RRR actress' PR, security head, and manager outside the Tamasha actor's residence. This video went viral instantly, and people were smart enough to guess the occasion. The netizens and fans of the actor can't control their excitement about the much-awaited wedding.