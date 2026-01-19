Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War not postponed to 2027, film on track to release this year

iPhone 18 Pro design, features, colour options leaked ahead of its launch; Watch viral video
BOLLYWOOD
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama Love & War, featuring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal in the leading roles, is set for its theatrical release in 2026 and has not been postponed to 2027.
Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal, and helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Love & War is one of the most awaited Hindi films of the year. The romantic drama was announced in January 2024 with its release date as Christmas 2025. Then, its release date was pushed to March 20, 2026, coinciding with Eid. However, the film was postponed again due to delay in its shooting schedule.
Love & War pushed to 2027?
On Monday, a Pinkvilla report stated that Love & War might not even hit theatres this year as Sanjay Leela Bhansali will conclude its shoot in June stretching its post-production till the end of the year. It added that the makers are now looking to lock its release date as Republic Day (January 26) or Valentine's Day (February 14) in 2027.
Love & War to release in 2026
However, a source close to the film has denied such reports. "The film is very much set to release in 2026. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has just completed shooting a song track and the major sequences for the film have already been shot", the source stated, confirming that the Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial has not been postponed to 2027. The makers haven't announced the new release date yet.
From Saawariya, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra to Love & War
Love & War is the second collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 19 years since the actor's debut film Saawariya in 2007. Love & War is also the second collaboration between Alia Bhatt and Bhansali after the 2022 crime drama Gangubai Kathiawadi. It is Vicky Kaushal's first film with the multiple National Award-winning filmmaker. Love & War will also be the second film of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt after the 2022 fantasy action adventure Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.
