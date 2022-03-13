Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt to dedicate special room to late Rishi Kapoor in their new home

B-town couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor often visit their new residence site which is under construction in Chembur so that they can inspect the progress. Sometimes Ranbir’s mom Neetu Kapoor also visits the site.

Meanwhile, fans want to know more about their home which is under construction. As per a report by PinkVilla, Alia and Ranbir Kapoor's home will have a temperature-controlled swimming pool. Apart from this, the house will also have an open-air amphitheatre and many other modern amenities.

However, the couple had decided to dedicate a special room to Ranbir Kapoor’s father Rishi Kapoor. As per India Today’s source, each and every memory of the late Rishi Kapoor has been preserved by his family members. The source further revealed that it was a dream for Rishi to see Ranbir and Alia getting married.

The source said, “From his favourite chair to his bookshelf to small things that were dear to him will be all housed in a special room dedicated to Rishi. Ranbir and Alia have put in a lot of hard work and time into designing their new home, and they want to make it as cosy and homely as possible.”

According to the media report, Neetu Kapoor often gives suggestions and inputs on how to make the house spacious so that family traditions can happen.

Late Rishi Kapoor's last film 'Sharmaji Namkeen' will release on the Amazon Prime Video on March 31. Before its digital premiere, a special screening was held in Mumbai which was attended by Rishi's wife Neetu Kapoor, children Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and other family members.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' star Alia Bhatt also joined his boyfriend-actor Ranbir Kapoor at the event. The picture of her with the Kapoor khandaan, uploaded by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, went viral on social media. Even fans appreciated them as one of them wrote under the comments section, "Love how they support each other as family".