Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding postponed? Rahul Bhatt reveals

The virtual buzz around Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's probable weekend wedding has taken a physical form clearly evident from the view outside the Bollywood star couple's residence, where the paparazzi are camped to capture the minutest of developments, with the families and the management teams of the couple keeping mum about the nuptials.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were reportedly set to tie the knot this week in the presence of their family and close friends. There has been, however, no official confirmation on the wedding date so far from both the families. And now, in an exclusive chat with AajTak, Rahul Bhatt, Alia's half-brother has revealed that the wedding is now not happening on April 14. He also clarified that there are no functions on April 13 either.

In an interview with AajTak.in, Rahul said that Ranbir and Alia's wedding was postponed after the dates were leaked to the media. "The wedding is happening, it is known to all. But there is no wedding on April 13 or 14. That is a sure thing. Actually, the dates earlier were the same, but after the information was leaked to the media, the dates were changed. Everything has been changed because there's a lot of pressure. I give my word that there's no wedding on April 13 or 14. As far as I know, there will be an announcement regarding the date soon," he said.

Rumour mill has been churning with speculation, from the dates -- one of the three April 14,15 or 17 -- to the wedding location, which keeps changing from the Kapoor family's iconic Chembur bungalow to the couple's Vastu building apartment in Pali Hill -- a posh neighbourhood in Bandra here. While Ranbir Kapoor owns a house in the Vastu Building, Alia Bhatt reportedly lives on rent in the same building, but on a different floor.

The couple had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.