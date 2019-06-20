Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt refuse to react on Kangana Ranaut-Rangoli Chandel's comments

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been busy shooting for Brahmastra. A video of Ranbir Kapoor's horse-riding made rounds of the internet and won some appreciation. However Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel was of a different opinion.

While hinting that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt might have leaked the video of Kangana Ranaut riding a mechanical horse on the sets of Manikarnika, Rangoli Chandel wrote on Twitter, “These two pappus had to learn riding for their upcoming love story, they went for one day got so sore never came back again, Kangana fell from horse 3 times after various injuries and invested whole year of hard work to get galloping... and action right on a horse back, this is a proof, pappus can never work as hard as hungry bhukhhad outsiders, abhi tunhari jalti hai toh main kya karoon , pls prove me wrong show me one vidoe of pappus galloping (sic).”

It is now being heard that Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are in no mood to react to either Kangana Ranaut or Rangoli Chandel. A source told Times of India that either of the two would not react to either Rangoli's comment or anything to do with Kangana/Rangoli.

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut had targetted Alia Bhatt for not attending Manikarnika screening and criticized her Gully Boy performance, asking her to grow a spine. Alia Bhatt reacted to that by saying that she would work towards becoming a better actor and would talk to Kangana in person. Meanwhile Kangana had also lashed out at Ranbir Kapoor for not giving his political views. To that the actor had responded with, "People can say whatever they want to, but I know who I is and what I say."