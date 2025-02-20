Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor broke into an impromptu dance at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's pre-wedding festivity.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani kicked off their wedding celebrations with a sparkling Mehendi party on Wednesday night. The Mehendi celebrations saw the Kapoor family and close friends come together for a glittering evening.

Soon after, videos and photos from the event went viral, with fans sharing candid moments of their favorite stars. One particular video caught attention, showing Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor breaking into an impromptu dance, much to the delight of fans.

In the viral video, Ranbir Kapoor is seen dancing with his wife Alia Bhatt, along with his cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor. The Kapoor sisters were spotted urging Alia to join them on the dance floor, and soon Ranbir joined in as well. The group danced to Sukhbir’s popular song Ishq Tera Tadpave, creating a lively moment that thrilled both guests and fans.

The pre-wedding Mehendi ceremony, held before their Hindu wedding, brought together family and friends for a night filled with music and celebration. Photos and videos from the intimate yet lavish event have been widely shared, showcasing the bride and groom expressing their love for each other. They also let their filmi side shine, putting on energetic dance performances that added to the excitement of the evening.

The Mehendi celebrations are part of Aadar and Alekha's Hindu wedding festivities, which come after their Christian wedding in Goa. The couple's roka ceremony took place in November last year, with many celebrities in attendance. Aadar had proposed to Alekha during a romantic tropical vacation.