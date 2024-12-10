The Kapoor family, including Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra, along with Aadar's father, Manoj Jain were seen at Mumbai Kalina airport before leaving for Delhi.

In a significant move ahead of the centenary celebrations of the legendary Raj Kapoor, the Kapoor family, including Bollywood's prominent stars, jetted off to New Delhi today for a special meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The purpose of the meeting is to reportedly invite PM Modi to the upcoming film festival, which will honour the legacy of the late Raj Kapoor, one of the most influential figures in Indian cinema.

The Kapoor family was spotted at Mumbai's Kalina airport, with several of its iconic members in town. Among them were Ranbir Kapoor and his wife, actress Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Saif Ali Khan. Aadar Jain, Anissa Malhotra, along with Aadar's father, Manoj Jain, also made the trip. The family members were seen dressed in fashionable yet elegant outfits.

Alia Bhatt, known for her chic sense of style, was seen wearing a red organza saree, while Ranbir Kapoor looked dashing in a black Indo-western suit. Kareena Kapoor Khan, ever radiant, donned a red suit paired with her signature smoky-eye makeup. Saif Ali Khan, effortlessly elegant, opted for a white Pathani suit. Neetu Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor turned heads in matching white ivory suits adorned with golden embroidery.

As the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor approaches, the Kapoor family is gearing up to pay tribute to the late actor-director, who is often referred to as "India's Greatest Showman." On December 4, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share details of the grand celebrations. She invited fans to join in a special screening of Raj Kapoor's most iconic films, which will take place from December 13 to 15, 2024, across 40 cities and 135 cinemas nationwide.

The screenings will be held at PVR-Inox and Cinepolis cinemas, with the added gesture of ticket prices set at a symbolic Rs 100. This unique film festival will showcase a total of 10 films starring Raj Kapoor, including timeless classics such as 'Aag', 'Barsaat', 'Awaara', 'Shree 420', and 'Mera Naam Joker'.

