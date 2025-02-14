Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor posed together for the paparazzi, waving and smiling at them. Their adorable moment quickly went viral on social media, making fans go gaga.

On Friday, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen giving us major couple goals. They were spotted at the airport, with Alia wearing a stunning red saree and Ranbir looking sharp in a black suit.

The couple posed together for the paparazzi, waving and smiling at them. Their adorable moment quickly went viral on social media, making fans go gaga over their chemistry.

Meanwhile, Jaideep Ahlawat, known for his role in Paatal Lok, recently talked about "nepotism" and the challenges faced by star kids in the film industry. He mentioned that while many think Bollywood isn't welcoming to outsiders, even star kids like Alia Bhatt face difficulties. He praised her for her acting talent and hard work, saying she shouldn’t be judged just because she comes from a film family.

In an interview with ANI, the Paatal Lok actor called Alia Bhatt a "brilliant actress" and questioned how she must feel when reading comments calling her a "nepo kid." Questioning if it's her fault that she was born into Mahesh Bhatt's house, the actor said, "They must have struggles of their own. Alia is such a brilliant actress. Imagine if she had to read comments all day saying 'nepo kid, nepo kid.' How strange must that feel? Uski koi galti hai kya agar woh Mahesh Bhatt ke ghar mein paida hui hain? (Is it her fault A child who grows up watching and discussing films from the age of three or four will naturally understand the profession better."

"It's the same as a child whose parents are great doctors--if people keep telling them every day, 'Oh, you're a doctor's child, so you'll become a doctor too,' won't they get frustrated? It's not their fault," he added.