Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement; fans wonder why they didn't bring Raha

A certain section of netizens trolled the couple saying, "Aaj toh inko bhi gareebon wali feeling aa rahi hogi."

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 30, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement; fans wonder why they didn't bring Raha
Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement turned out to become the biggest event of the weak. The Ambanis' home, Antilla was decked up with lights, and the family hosted a grand celebration for their kids. 

The engagement was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor, several celebrities graced the festivities. However, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that took away the attention or become the highlight of the celebrations. The new parents' arrived at the celebrations with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir- Alia walked into the compound of Antilla hand-in-hand, and they were enjoying the vibes of celebration. 

Check out the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

However, as soon as the video got circulated, the internet also got divided. While a section of netizens called Ranbir- Alia a power couple. Another section of netizens panned them for ignoring their newborn girl, Raha. A user wrote, "The only highlight of the whole event #ranbiralia." Another user wrote, "They scream royalty." One of the users wrote, "They look So royal." One of the netizen wrote, "Uff they look so good." 

As far as the nasty comments are concerned, a user wrote, "Bollywood ke Bawarji khana parosane aagaye Ambani ke ghar.." Another user added, "Bachha ko freeze me rakh kar aai hai Alia." One of the users wrote, "Aj to inko bhi gareebo wali feeling aa rhi hogi." A netizen asked, "Are bachi ko kidher choda hai." Another netizen wrote, "Yaar kisi ne pucha bhi nhi inko." 

For the unversed, Radhika and Anant were childhood friends. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Merchant has trained in Indian classical dancing at Mumbai's 25-year-old dance academy, Shree Nibha Arts, under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Yoga: 5 powerful asanas to increase fertility in women | In Pics
Inside pics of Lionel Messi’s enormous empire: Hotel chain, massive mansions, private jet, luxury yacht, stunning cars
Sexy reels of XXX, Gandii Baat star Aabha Paul that will make you go crazy
Sonam Kapoor in floral maxi dress is epitome of fashion, see Instagram pic
Move over Anveshi Jain and Flora Saini, Mastram star Kamalika Chanda is sure to be your favourite seductress
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss 16: National Commission for SC issues notice to Vikkas Manaktala for 'neechi jaati' remark for Archana Gautam
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.