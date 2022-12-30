Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor arrive at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's engagement; fans wonder why they didn't bring Raha

Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement turned out to become the biggest event of the weak. The Ambanis' home, Antilla was decked up with lights, and the family hosted a grand celebration for their kids.

The engagement was attended by the who's who of Bollywood. Right from Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Janhvi Kapoor, several celebrities graced the festivities. However, it was Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that took away the attention or become the highlight of the celebrations. The new parents' arrived at the celebrations with their Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir- Alia walked into the compound of Antilla hand-in-hand, and they were enjoying the vibes of celebration.

Check out the video

However, as soon as the video got circulated, the internet also got divided. While a section of netizens called Ranbir- Alia a power couple. Another section of netizens panned them for ignoring their newborn girl, Raha. A user wrote, "The only highlight of the whole event #ranbiralia." Another user wrote, "They scream royalty." One of the users wrote, "They look So royal." One of the netizen wrote, "Uff they look so good."

As far as the nasty comments are concerned, a user wrote, "Bollywood ke Bawarji khana parosane aagaye Ambani ke ghar.." Another user added, "Bachha ko freeze me rakh kar aai hai Alia." One of the users wrote, "Aj to inko bhi gareebo wali feeling aa rhi hogi." A netizen asked, "Are bachi ko kidher choda hai." Another netizen wrote, "Yaar kisi ne pucha bhi nhi inko."

For the unversed, Radhika and Anant were childhood friends. Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant. Merchant has trained in Indian classical dancing at Mumbai's 25-year-old dance academy, Shree Nibha Arts, under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar.