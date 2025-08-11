Rana Daggubati mobbed as he arrives at Hyderabad ED office in illegal betting apps case: Watch

Rana Daggubati arrival caused a media frenzy, with a now-viral video showing him being mobbed by reporters and photographers outside.

Actor Rana Daggubati, summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with an illegal betting apps case, arrived at the Hyderabad zonal ED office on Monday with his team.

His arrival caused a media frenzy, with a now-viral video showing him being mobbed by reporters and photographers outside. Struggling to make his way through the crowd, Rana was escorted inside as his team urged the media to step back.

Paparazzi tried to get a reaction from Rana, but he stayed silent and swiftly headed into the office, steering clear of any interaction with the media.

#WATCH | Hyderabad, Telangana: Actor Rana Daggubati appears before the ED officials at Hyderabad Zonal ED office in connection with an illegal betting apps case inquiry. pic.twitter.com/9Ypct3Ml59 — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2025

The Enforcement Directorate has booked 29 film celebrities, YouTubers, and influencers for allegedly promoting illegal betting apps. Among those named in the case, along with Rana Daggubati, are actors Vijay Deverakonda, Lakshmi Manchu, Prakash Raj, and several others.

According to News18, the probe started after businessman Phanindra Sharma lodged a complaint alleging that several well-known celebrities were promoting betting apps, luring young and unsuspecting individuals to invest their hard-earned money, only to leave them in financial trouble later. Following this, the Cyberabad Police registered an FIR against the celebrities on March 19 this year.

After the FIR, Rana’s team said he had followed all legal rules while partnering with the apps. A few days earlier, actor Vijay Deverakonda had also appeared at the ED office after being summoned.