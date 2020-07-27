Rana as 'Nepoking' to play negative role in 'Suicide or Murder', film inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput’s life

After Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14 sparked the debate on nepotism in the film industry, now, Rana, a model, from Delhi who has several music videos to his credit has been signed to play a top Bollywood producer who only launches star kids and Bollywood insiders.

The film is inspired by Sushant's life titled 'Suicide or Murder'. VSG Binge who is the producer of the film announced this casting on its social media handles. They posted, "He is a Big Shot Film Producer. But he only launches star kids. Introducing RANA as 'The Nepoking' in #SuicideOrMurder produced by @vsgbinge."

Speaking about the film, its producer, Vijay Shekhar Gupta said, "My film is a tribute to those who have fallen victims to the nepotistic approach of the bigwigs and to expose the game the Big producers play and ruin innocent, talented and promising actors."

Speaking further if the film is a biopic of Sushant, Vijay said, "The film is definitely not a biopic of Sushant Singh Rajput but inspired by the lives of outsiders who allegedly fall victim to Nepotism and Bollywood that prevails in the film industry."

Tik Tok star Sachin Tiwari has been signed for the lead role of "The Outsider" in the film. Producer Vijay also said, "We plan to go on floors in mid-September. The film will be shot in Mumbai and Punjab. We are planning to release the film on Christmas 2020. But if the COVID-19 crisis continues, we will be aiming for a January 26, 2021 release."