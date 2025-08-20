Ramesh Sippy was warned against casting Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay due to...: 'Already had so many accomplished stars so...'

Recalling how he was warned against casting Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, Ramesh Sippy said, "When we were celebrating the jubilee of Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) with a party at home, a lot of people came there. They were whispering and advising me not to take him because he had a row of flops."

Ramesh Sippy's Sholay recently completed 50 years since its release. The film, which was released in 1975, made superstars out of everyone involved in the project, including Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Jaya Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan, among others. Sholay was especially a turning point in Amitabh Bachchan's career, as before Sholay's success, all he had tasted were box office flops. This is one of the main reasons why many bigwigs of the Hindi film industry warned Ramesh Sippy against casting him.

Why was Ramesh Sippy warned against casting Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay?

Recalling how he was warned against casting Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay, Ramesh Sippy said, "When we were celebrating the jubilee of Seeta Aur Geeta (1972) with a party at home, a lot of people came there. They were whispering and advising me not to take him (Amitabh Bachchan) because he had a row of flops before that. They said, ‘Don’t make that mistake, young man! Don’t do it'." Ramesh Sippy shared that the people who issued the warnings were "supposed to be the most knowledgeable” as far as the business and box office were concerned.

Why did Ramesh Sippy cast Amitabh Bachchan in Sholay?

In an interview with Zoom, Ramesh Sippy shared how, despite the backlash, he was adamant on signing Amitabh Bachchan as Jai for Sholay. "There was something about him that he felt right. There were a couple of good films in those that didn’t work. In Anand (1971), Rajesh Khanna’s role was far more expressive, and he (Bachchan) was the quiet man. But I don’t think it would’ve worked if either of them hadn’t worked. It’s because he worked as the silent man that the other character got to take off."

Ramesh Sippy further recalled, "There was another film in that period, Bombay To Goa (1972), in which he sang a song inside a bus which was so brilliant! Being such a huge guy, you could still see how his body movement was so free. He was so overpowering you might not remember the song, but you remember him because the way he moved around, there was no awkwardness. There should’ve been because he could feel it. But he had to blend himself, look right, and have the rhythm while singing away."

"So when I saw these two contrasting characters and films, I felt here’s a person who has the potential. Now, I already had so many accomplished stars, like Dharmendra ji (as Jai), Sanjeev Kumar (as Thakur), Hema Malini (as Basanti), and Jaya Bhaduri (as Radha). So let me take a chance with one, and it paid off,” the director added.

Before Sholay was released, Amitabh Bachchan's luck turned after being established as the 'Angry Young Man' with films like Prakash Mehra’s Zanjeer (1973) and Yash Chopra’s Deewaar (1975); however, Sholay's success made him a megastar for generations to come.

