Ramesh Sippy opens up on Dhurandhar films being compared with his cult classic Sholay: 'Aditya Dhar has done a fabulous job'

Sholay and its mammoth success is often evoked when a film does better than expected, the most recent example being Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer two-part saga Dhurandhar. Here's what Sholay director Ramesh Sippy has to say about the same.

Ramesh Sippy was only seven when he visited a film set, saw his father direct and fell in love with the movies. The son of producer-director G P Sippy and the blockbuster director of Sholay, Seeta Aur Geeta, and Shaan said the bug bit early. He knew right then that he didn't want to do anything else. "Since the age of seven, when I first went on the sets of a film called Saza (which was) my father's first film, I was lost in that world. It wasn't like a fever at that time but it built up over the years," Sippy told PTI.

"That young boy wanted only one thing - to make films," he added, recalling that he left college in London midway to work on his father's sets. "I learned everything on the sets of all the films that my father backed and produced. And ultimately, I took the first step towards directing. Launched Andaz and he backed me completely." Andaz released in 1971. Starring Shammi Kapoor and Hema Malini, it was a hit. The story was written by Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, the screenwriter duo who went on to form a great collaboration with Sippy in later years. It was the beginning of many more hits to come.

Any conversation with the filmmaker invariably turns to Sholay. Starring Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, Amjad Khan and Jaya Bachchan, the film written by Salim-Javed turned 50 last year and is one of the most celebrated and recalled Hindi films of all time. "Since it's there in everybody's blood, I'm also a part of it as a whole. All cinema loving people, they're with me, that's the way I feel and I'm very happy about it. To make Sholay, I had to be happy with the script which we developed together. We did it and had a wonderful cast that made a lot of difference. So I guess it worked out fine," added Sippy.

Everyone, he noted, has their own take on Sholay. And this, Sippy said, makes it particularly difficult for him to describe it. "They all like it, love the film and continue to enjoy it. But everyone has their little own take on it. I think it's everyone's film and everyone has a right to do that. I've made the film for the people. So if it's really up to them to enjoy it the way they want."

There are as many stories about Sholay as there are characters in the movie. Some are true and some popular but nothing to do with reality, he said. How did he manage to convince his father to finance the film, which was made in Rs 3 crore at the time and was an expensive venture. "I'll tell you something about my father. He didn't bat an eyelid. To him, the budget wasn't important."

A restored version of Sholay was re-released in theatres last year but the big celebration the team was planning could not happen due to veteran star Dharmendra's death in November. "We didn't have any celebrations because he passed away. But yes, it would have been very nice. I guess time takes its toll and health did not permit him," Sippy stated.

Sholay and its mammoth success is often evoked when a film does better than expected, the most recent example being Aditya Dhar's Ranveer Singh-starrer two-part saga Dhurandhar. What does he make of it? "I have seen Dhurandhar and The Revenge as well and they're both fabulous. I've loved it. I think the action was fabulous. The concept, the staging of sequences. Aditya Dhar and his team have done a fabulous job," the filmmaker concluded.

Even with a staggering combined runtime of over seven and a half hours, Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge have captivated audiences, winning hearts through their riveting storytelling, powerful performances, soul-stirring music, and pitch perfect casting. Apart from Ranveer Singh, the Aditya Dhar films also stars Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, and Danish Pandor in pivotal roles. The duology has amassed close to Rs 3000 crore at the worldwide box office.

READ | Priyadarshan breaks silence on song plagiarism allegations in Bhooth Bangla: 'Have huge respect for Satyajit Ray'