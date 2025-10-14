Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here

THIS city is known as 'City of Lights', has over 290 illuminated monuments, was one of the first to install streetlights in 17th century, it is...

'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend

Madhya Pradesh: 3 dead after tractor-trolley carrying 27 labourers overturned in Indore

Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2025: Date, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, mantras, and significance of this sacred fast

'Correct its approach...': China firmly rejects US sanctions, vows to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests

Bihar Election 2025: Congress to contest 61 seats, Tejashwi Yadav's RJD likely to contest 135, sources say

Good News for Uttar Pradesh commuters: Countdown for opening of Ganga Expressway begins, Meerut-Badaun 130 km stretch set to open in...

Ramesh Sippy admits Sholay was doubted to be flop, causing huge loss to Indian cinema: 'Would it bring back the money?'

'What the hell is this': Gauahar Khan BLASTS Amaal Mallik for 'squeezing' Abhishek Bajaj's lips on Bigg Boss 19, internet gets divided

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
THIS city is known as 'City of Lights', has over 290 illuminated monuments, was one of the first to install streetlights in 17th century, it is...

Do you know which city is known as 'City of Lights'?

'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Frame-to-frame comparison of South blockbuster with The Incredible Hulk shocks netizens, fans defend

'Mahavatar Narsimha shamelessly copied Marvel': Netizens shocked, fans defend

'Correct its approach...': China firmly rejects US sanctions, vows to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests

'Correct its approach...': China firmly rejects US sanctions, vows to safeguard

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…

Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Ramesh Sippy admits Sholay was doubted to be flop, causing huge loss to Indian cinema: 'Would it bring back the money?'

Sholay director Ramesh Sippy recalled how his film was speculated to be the biggest flop of Indian cinema, and how people doubted the film's credibility.

Latest News

ANI

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 07:53 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ramesh Sippy admits Sholay was doubted to be flop, causing huge loss to Indian cinema: 'Would it bring back the money?'
Ramesh Sippy, Sholay poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director Ramesh Sippy revealed that people had many doubts regarding the success of the Bollywood classic film 'Sholay' before its release. Sholay is one of the biggest blockbusters of the Indian cinema industry. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan in the lead roles.

In an interview with ANI, Ramesh Sippy revealed that prior to the release of 'Sholay', many people believed that the movie was too costly and wondered if it would succeed financially at the box office. He further stated that people were concerned that 'Sholay' would not earn enough at the box office to cover its costs and that failure could even impact the entire film industry.

"There were a lot of rumours. People thought that this film wouldn't be successful. They thought that it was such an expensive film, would it bring back the money? And if it doesn't, then what will happen to the industry?" said Ramesh Sippy. "Okay, it is a good film. Okay, people will like it. But will they like it so much that it recovers so much money and makes a profit? Everyone got the answer to this in 2-4 weeks," added Ramesh Sippy.

The director also shared the audience's reaction to the restored 4K version of the film screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. "What I saw at the Toronto International Film Festival, the reaction of the people who saw the film there, was exactly the same as it was 50 years ago. If people are watching today, they watch with the same heart, with the same love, and they repeat the dialogue with the same love. They remember every scene," added Ramesh Sippy.

Dharamendra's son Bobby Deol attended the premiere, representing Dharmendra in the film festival. Along with Bobby Deol, the restored 4K version gala premiere of Sholay was also attended by director Ramesh Sippy and producer Shezad Sippy, and FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'
Mamata Banerjee clarifies her remark on Durgapur rape case: 'Do not try...'
Nobel Prize in Economics 2025 awarded to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt; know details
Economics Nobel goes to Joel Mokyr, Philippe Aghion, and Peter Howitt
China hits back at Trump's additional 100% tariff threat, says, 'We're not afraid to fight'
China hits back at Trump's additional 100% tariff threat, says, 'We're not...'
iPhone 16 pro at just Rs 94999? Massive price drop ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras, check how to avail this deal
iPhone 16 pro at just Rs 94999? Massive price drop ahead of Diwali, Dhanteras
Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war as he arrives in Israel: 'I'm good at...'
Donald Trump reiterates claim of resolving India-Pakistan war
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE