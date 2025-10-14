Ramesh Sippy admits Sholay was doubted to be flop, causing huge loss to Indian cinema: 'Would it bring back the money?'

Diwali Offer 2025: Huge discounts on Apple iPhone 16 Pro on Flipkart, Croma, Reliance Digital and more; Check best deals here
BOLLYWOOD
Sholay director Ramesh Sippy recalled how his film was speculated to be the biggest flop of Indian cinema, and how people doubted the film's credibility.
Director Ramesh Sippy revealed that people had many doubts regarding the success of the Bollywood classic film 'Sholay' before its release. Sholay is one of the biggest blockbusters of the Indian cinema industry. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Sanjeev Kumar, and Amjad Khan in the lead roles.
In an interview with ANI, Ramesh Sippy revealed that prior to the release of 'Sholay', many people believed that the movie was too costly and wondered if it would succeed financially at the box office. He further stated that people were concerned that 'Sholay' would not earn enough at the box office to cover its costs and that failure could even impact the entire film industry.
"There were a lot of rumours. People thought that this film wouldn't be successful. They thought that it was such an expensive film, would it bring back the money? And if it doesn't, then what will happen to the industry?" said Ramesh Sippy. "Okay, it is a good film. Okay, people will like it. But will they like it so much that it recovers so much money and makes a profit? Everyone got the answer to this in 2-4 weeks," added Ramesh Sippy.
The director also shared the audience's reaction to the restored 4K version of the film screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year. "What I saw at the Toronto International Film Festival, the reaction of the people who saw the film there, was exactly the same as it was 50 years ago. If people are watching today, they watch with the same heart, with the same love, and they repeat the dialogue with the same love. They remember every scene," added Ramesh Sippy.
Dharamendra's son Bobby Deol attended the premiere, representing Dharmendra in the film festival. Along with Bobby Deol, the restored 4K version gala premiere of Sholay was also attended by director Ramesh Sippy and producer Shezad Sippy, and FHF Director Shivendra Singh Dungarpur.