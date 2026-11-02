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Ramayana: Yash says audience will releate to Rama and Ravana, explains why Demon King is important: 'There are two aspects of it'

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Ramayana: Yash says audience will releate to Rama and Ravana, explains why Demon King is important: 'There are two aspects of it'

Yash opened up about the Indian epic Ramayana, narrated from different POV, including Ravana's perspective. He even explained why Ravana is important in the Ramayana.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 02, 2026, 09:52 AM IST

Ramayana: Yash says audience will releate to Rama and Ravana, explains why Demon King is important: 'There are two aspects of it'
Yash as Raavana in Ramayana (Image source: Instagram)
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Ramayana is incomplete without Ravana. The victory of Lord Rama over Ravana makes this Indian epic timeless. That's exactly what Yash has tried to convey. Amid the hectic promotions of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Ramayana, the KGF actor opened up about the different interpretations of the epic, even from the point of view of the Demon King. Sharing his take on playing the interesting character of Lankeshwar, Yash stated that the audience will find relevance in his character. They will relate to Rama and Ravana, and that will make their interpretation a more evolved, holistic take on the battle of good vs. evil. 

There are two aspects of Ramayana: Yash

Speaking about his role, Yash added that there are variations even from Ravana's POV. He said, "The interpretations of the Ramayana is different in each state, different in each language. There are many interpretations, and the beauty of our culture is that we see the story from everybody's point of view. Through Ravana's eyes also people have tried to depict the story. So, I feel the beauty of this story is very relatable." 

Ravana is a scholar, musician, warrior: Yash

Yash further explained what we can learn from the journey of Ravana. "There are two aspects of it: when we want to achieve something, we learn and dedicate ourselves to some skill. When we get it, we become very powerful. After that, maintaining it is also important. In this story, Ravana is a learned scholar, musician, and a warrior. But there are elements where the decisions that are made have a domino effect. That is beautifully depicted. One can relate to Rama; one can relate to Ravana… but how Rama has handled situations in life, that is something. To show that, we need Ravana."

Also read: Ramayana producer Namit Malhotra breaks silence on human voice replaced by AI for English version: 'It should become easy journey for people'

Yash concluded that this is the right time to show Indian films on the world platform. Just like Korean cinema is booming, Indian cinema also deserves it. The actor-producer said that they have that vision, and thus everyone came together. Ramayana will be released in cinemas on November 5, 2026.

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