Ramayana world premiere: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer to have first screening at Academy Museum in Los Angeles

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama and Yash as Ravana, Ramayana will have its world premiere at Los Angeles' Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on October 27. The grand event will welcome leading Hollywood figures, filmmakers, international press and prominent members of the film industry.

Ramayana, the upcoming two-part epic starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, is set to have its world premiere at the prestigious Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on October 27. The film will be screened in 3D at the museum's David Geffen Theatre, marking a major international milestone for the ambitious Indian production. The makers have officially announced the Los Angeles premiere, which will take place in the evening at the iconic institution dedicated to celebrating the history, art and science of filmmaking. The Academy Museum has hosted several prestigious international events and Oscar-related celebrations over the years, making it a prominent venue in the global film industry.

Guests requested to wear traditional Indian attire at Ramayana premiere

Coinciding with the Diwali festivities, the premiere will bring a touch of India's festive spirit to Los Angeles. Guests have been requested to wear traditional Indian festive attire for their red-carpet appearances. The event is expected to welcome 945 guests, including Hollywood personalities, filmmakers, international media representatives and prominent members of the film industry.

Ramayana star-studded ensemble cast

Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman. The ensemble cast also includes Ravi Dubey, Anupam Kher, Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Vivek Oberoi, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Arun Govil, Indira Krishnan and Lara Dutta, among others.

Ramayana release details

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Envisioned as a two-part cinematic epic, the film's first instalment is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5, 2026, while the second part is slated to arrive during Diwali 2027. The film will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. It will also receive an IMAX release, with Sony Pictures handling its global distribution outside India and Dharma Productions overseeing distribution in the Hindi-speaking market.

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