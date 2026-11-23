The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has sought a ban on Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi-starrer Ramayana, accusing the makers of distorting the Hindu epic, glorifying Ravana and hurting religious sentiments. The controversy comes as the Nitesh Tiwari directorial continues its successful theatrical run.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has announced plans to urge the government to ban the screening of Ramayana: Part One, alleging that the blockbuster epic film distorts the Hindu epic, introduces fabricated incidents and hurts religious sentiments. The organisation is also exploring legal options to challenge the film's censor certificate under the Cinematograph Act. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and bankrolled by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana.

Speaking to PTI, VHP International President Alok Kumar said the organisation had watched and reviewed the film and objected to its portrayal of several events from the Ramayana. He alleged that the changes went beyond cinematic dramatisation and amounted to an attack on the values associated with the epic. Kumar said Lord Ram's 14-year exile was meant to help him connect with different sections of society. He also highlighted Rama's interactions with Mata Ahalya and Nishadraj, arguing that these episodes conveyed messages of dignity, equality and the rejection of caste-based discrimination.



'Ramayana is a conspiracy to undermine the faith of Indians'

The VHP president further alleged that the film portrays Ram's exile primarily as a mission to rescue Sita, rather than an effort to rid the earth of demonic culture by uniting society against it. He also accused the makers of glorifying Ravana by presenting him as a saviour of the oppressed. "This is part of a conspiracy to undermine the faith of Indians and attack the religious beliefs of Hindu society," Kumar said, reiterating that Lord Ram is Maryada Purushottam and an ideal for everyone.

VHP questions Ramayana's censor certificate

Kumar argued that attempts to undermine religious beliefs could attract legal action for promoting enmity, inciting conflict and hurting religious sentiments. He also questioned how the film received its censor certificate and said the organisation was examining whether to challenge the certification under the Cinematograph Act. The VHP president appealed to people to remain cautious about the film and said the organisation would approach the government seeking a ban on its screening.

VHP general secretary Bajrang Lal Bagra also criticised the alleged distortion of events from the original Ramayana. In a statement, he claimed the film promotes a political narrative and has hurt the sentiments of millions of Hindus who have faith in Lord Rama and the epic. "Society will never accept such attempts to play with the sentiments of the Hindu community", he said

Ramayana continues its phenomenal box office run

The controversy comes as Ramayana: Part One continues its smashing theatrical run. The ambitious epic has emerged as a major box office success, collecting close to Rs 950 crore net in India and over Rs 1700 crore worldwide. The makers have already announced Ramayana: Part Two, which is scheduled to release in cinemas during Diwali 2028.

READ | Ramayana faces protests in Mumbai, Hindu outfit alleges Yash film glorifies Ravana: 'Bharat will not tolerate this'