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Ramayana: TV's Lord Rama Gurmeet Choudhary makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor: 'Our history will now be seen on such scale'

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Ramayana: TV's Lord Rama Gurmeet Choudhary makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor: 'Our history will now be seen on such scale'

Gurmeet Choudhary shared his thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 19, 2026, 02:17 PM IST

Ramayana: TV's Lord Rama Gurmeet Choudhary makes BIG statement on Ranbir Kapoor: 'Our history will now be seen on such scale'
Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana, Gurmeet Choudhary in Ramayan (Image source: Screengrab, IMDb)
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Actor Gurmeet Choudhary has reacted to the much-awaited Ramayana and also commented on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama. For the unversed, Gurmeet became a household name by playing Maryada Purushottam Rama in Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan (2008). Recently, while speaking to ANI, Gurmeet shared his two cents on Nitesh Tiwari-directed.  Asked him his reaction to the Ramayana trailer, he said, "Yes, absolutely. I have watched the trailer of Ramayana, and it looks very good. It has been shot on a very grand scale."

Gurmeet Choudhary recalls his days while signing Ramayan

While remembering his own experience of playing Lord Ram, Gurmeet admitted that he was aware of the responsibility that came with portraying a character revered by millions. He recalled how Anand Sagar, Ramanand Sagar's son, director of the television series, explained the importance of the role to him. He said, "I was recently telling someone that when I was doing Ramayan, Arun Govil had played Lord Ram before me. We are huge fans of his and have learned a lot by watching him."

What convinced Gurmeet to play Lord Rama? 

Gurmeet remembered that when Sagar Arts offered him the role, Anand Sagar reminded him that his version of Ramayan would introduce the epic to a new generation of children. He recalled, “'Gurmeet, Arun ji played Ram exactly 25 years before your version. Now, this responsibility rests on your shoulders. You will introduce Ramayan to a new generation of children who have been born recently or are around four or five years old. By watching you, they will learn about Lord Ram and our history'." 

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Gurmeet on Ranbir Kapoor

Speaking about Ranbir taking the mantle of playing Lord Ram on the big screen, he said, "Now, after nearly 17–18 years, Ranbir Kapoor is taking on this role. I feel very happy that our history will now be seen across the world and on such a grand scale. Ranbir Kapoor is a very good actor." He concluded, "I absolutely believe that he will do a very good job." 

(With inputs from ANI)

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