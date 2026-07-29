Ramayana trailer to release during Brahma Muhurat; here's why the timing is considered sacred

The makers of Ramayana will unveil the film's trailer during Brahma Muhurat, an auspicious time in Hindu tradition believed to bring positivity and spiritual blessings.

The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have announced that the film's much-awaited trailer will be released on Thursday, July 30, at 4:15 AM IST. Instead of choosing a regular launch time, the team has decided to unveil the trailer during Brahma Muhurat, a sacred period in Hindu tradition that is considered highly auspicious.

The announcement has caught the attention of fans, many of whom are curious about the significance of releasing the trailer during this early morning time.

Ramayana trailer to release during Brahma Muhurat

The makers shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing that the trailer will be launched worldwide at 4:15 AM IST on July 30. The post read, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 AM IST worldwide."

Interestingly, the trailer will be released on the same day Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres.

What is Brahma Muhurat?

Brahma Muhurat is considered one of the most sacred times of the day in Hinduism. It begins around one hour and 36 minutes before sunrise and lasts for nearly 48 minutes, although the exact timing changes depending on the local sunrise.

The name comes from two Sanskrit words — "Brahma," which refers to the creator or supreme consciousness, and "Muhurat," which means an auspicious period. Ancient Hindu scriptures describe Brahma Muhurat as the ideal time for meditation, prayer, chanting, yoga, self-reflection and studying sacred texts.

Why is Brahma Muhurat considered auspicious?

According to Hindu beliefs, the atmosphere during Brahma Muhurat is peaceful, calm and spiritually uplifting. It is believed that the mind is naturally more focused during these early hours, making it easier to meditate and connect with the divine.

Many saints, sages and spiritual teachers recommend waking up during this period to perform prayers, chant mantras, practise yoga or engage in spiritual learning.

Ayurveda also considers Brahma Muhurat beneficial for both physical and mental well-being, as the body and mind are believed to feel refreshed after a night's sleep.

Why the timing is significant for Ramayana

Since Ramayana is based on the revered Hindu epic written by Maharishi Valmiki, releasing the trailer during Brahma Muhurat is being seen as a symbolic gesture of devotion and respect towards the sacred story. The early morning launch also reflects the spiritual theme of the film and is intended to begin its promotional journey on an auspicious note.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film's music has been composed by A. R. Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, who is known for his work on films including Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Dunkirk, Dune and Man of Steel.

The film is among the most anticipated Indian releases and the makers' decision to launch its trailer during Brahma Muhurat has added a deeper cultural and spiritual meaning to the occasion.The makers of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana have announced that the film's much-awaited trailer will be released on Thursday, July 30, at 4:15 AM IST. Instead of choosing a regular launch time, the team has decided to unveil the trailer during Brahma Muhurat, a sacred period in Hindu tradition that is considered highly auspicious.

The announcement has caught the attention of fans, many of whom are curious about the significance of releasing the trailer during this early morning time.

Ramayana trailer to release during Brahma Muhurat

The makers shared the announcement on Instagram, revealing that the trailer will be launched worldwide at 4:15 AM IST on July 30. The post read, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 AM IST worldwide."

Interestingly, the trailer will be released on the same day Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to hit theatres.

What is Brahma Muhurat?

Brahma Muhurat is considered one of the most sacred times of the day in Hinduism. It begins around one hour and 36 minutes before sunrise and lasts for nearly 48 minutes, although the exact timing changes depending on the local sunrise.

The name comes from two Sanskrit words — "Brahma," which refers to the creator or supreme consciousness, and "Muhurat," which means an auspicious period. Ancient Hindu scriptures describe Brahma Muhurat as the ideal time for meditation, prayer, chanting, yoga, self-reflection and studying sacred texts.

Why is Brahma Muhurat considered auspicious?

According to Hindu beliefs, the atmosphere during Brahma Muhurat is peaceful, calm and spiritually uplifting. It is believed that the mind is naturally more focused during these early hours, making it easier to meditate and connect with the divine.

Many saints, sages and spiritual teachers recommend waking up during this period to perform prayers, chant mantras, practise yoga or engage in spiritual learning.

Ayurveda also considers Brahma Muhurat beneficial for both physical and mental well-being, as the body and mind are believed to feel refreshed after a night's sleep.

Why the timing is significant for Ramayana

Since Ramayana is based on the revered Hindu epic written by Maharishi Valmiki, releasing the trailer during Brahma Muhurat is being seen as a symbolic gesture of devotion and respect towards the sacred story. The early morning launch also reflects the spiritual theme of the film and is intended to begin its promotional journey on an auspicious note.

About Ramayana

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. The film's music has been composed by A. R. Rahman and Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer, who is known for his work on films including Interstellar, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Dunkirk, Dune and Man of Steel.

The film is among the most anticipated Indian releases and the makers' decision to launch its trailer during Brahma Muhurat has added a deeper cultural and spiritual meaning to the occasion.