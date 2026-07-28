Ramayana trailer to finally release on this date after multiple leaks, fans can't wait to see Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama, Yash's Ravana

Ramayana Part 1 trailer will be unveiled in Brahma Muhurat at 4:15 AM IST on July 30. Backed by Namit Malhotra and directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

Featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, Ramayana is among the most awaited films in the history of Indian cinema. Nitesh Tiwari has directed the monumental epic in two parts, with Part 1 slated to hit theatres this year and Part 2 releasing in 2027. The Ramayana Part 1 trailer had leaked online multiple times after it was shown at an exclusive event titled Pratham Sankalp in New Delhi on July 18 and was screened at the Comic-Con International in San Diego on July 23.

Now, the makers have finally revealed the exact time and date for the global unveiling for the trailer. On Tuesday, July 28, producer Namit Malhotra took to his social media handles and shared the note that read, "At the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, we welcome the dawn of Ramayana with our trailer on 30th July 2026, Thursday, at 4:15 AM IST worldwide."

Trade expert Taran Adarsh has shared that Ramayana Part 1 trailer will also be attached to Tom Holland-led Marvel superhero film Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which is hitting the Indian theatres on July 30. Both Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Ramayana are being distributed globally by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

Ramayana cast and crew



Apart from Ranbir, Yash, Sai, Sunny, and Ravie; the ensemble cast for Ramayana also includes Arun Govil, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Vivek Oberoi, Saurabh Sachdeva, Shishir Sharma, Suhail Nayyar, Sonal Jha, Nitish Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Anupam Kher, and Indira Krishnan in pivotal roles. The music for the two-part epic has been scored by two Oscar winners - AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.



Ramayana Part 1 and Part 2 release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra under Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with the 8-time Oscar-winning DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the project is envisioned as a monumental two-part global epic. Ramayana will be released in IMAX worldwide, Part 1 on Diwali 2026 and Part 2 on Diwali 2027.

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