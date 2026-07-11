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Ramayana trailer to be dropped on THIS date, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash movie's big update left netizens worried: 'We don't want another Adipurush'

The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayna Part One will be revealed soon. But the update has left moviegoers worried. Read on to know why.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 05:16 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Ramayana trailer to be dropped on THIS date, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash movie's big update left netizens worried: 'We don't want another Adipurush'
Ramayana poster (Image source: Instagram)
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Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi's Ramayana trailer will soon be unveiled, but the date announcement left the netizens worried. Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming film is the first part of the Indian epic, divided into a mega duology, produced by Prime Focus' Namit Malhotra. Ever since the project got announced, there has been a certain benefit of doubt for the audience, especially after the release of Adipurush. Om Raut's directorial is not a cinematic adaptation, but a disgrace to the Indian epic. The first glimpse of Ranbir as Lord Rama has also left moviegoers divided, with some still concerned about the film's outcome. 

Ramayana trailer to be out on THIS date

On social media, the team Ramayana dropped the big update about revealing the theatrical trailer on July 24. With a post, the team informed, "FROM BHARAT TO THE WORLD. For thousands of years, the Ramayana has inspired generations through its timeless ideals of dharma, maryada, courage and compassion. Now, it begins a new journey. One of Bharat's greatest civilisational epics, presented to the world at a scale never attempted before in Indian cinema. THE RAMAYANA TRAILER PREMIERES WORLDWIDE ON 24TH JULY." 

How the internet reacted to Ramayana trailer update

The announcement divided the internet. Fans continue sharing the good vibes, hoping to be stunned by the new interpretation of the Indian epic. However, another section of internet users is seeking to avoid embarrassment. An internet user wrote, "Pls don’t disappoint! Pls! We have HIGH HIGH HIGH HOPES." Another internet user wrote, "Had huge expectations. And please don't disappoint us. From Bharath to the world. I hope you guys make us proud. Our Truth, Our History." One of the users wrote, "Please VFX dekh lena, we seriously don’t want another Adhipurush. No cartoonish VFX and monsters. Can’t wait to see RK as Ram." Ramayana Part One will be releasing on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2 in Diwali 2027.

Also read: The Odyssey actor Matt Damon wishes to work with THIS Indian director; he's not Rajkumar Hirani, SS Rajamouli, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, but...

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