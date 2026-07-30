Ramayana trailer sparks meme fest, Sita's modern-looking sarees and blouses leave fans divided: 'Ekta Kapoor serial vibes'

While the Ramayana: Part One trailer has been praised for its grand visuals and scale, some viewers have criticised the costumes, saying they look too modern for the Treta Yuga.

The trailer of Ramayana: Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash, has received an overwhelmingly positive response for its visuals, performances and devotional tone. Released during the auspicious Brahma Muhurat, the film's first glimpse has generated massive excitement among fans.

However, amid the praise, a section of social media users has raised concerns over the costume design, with many claiming that some outfits look too modern for a story set in the Treta Yuga.

Lara Dutta's Kaikeyi look sparks debate

Did women used to wear blouse & saree like this in Treat yuga???

What is this ??

Otherwise I liked the trailer but this saree style is giving Ekta Kapoor serial vibes #RamayanaTrailer #Ramayana pic.twitter.com/vMBYfjRSyw — Debi (@WhoDebi) July 30, 2026

One of the biggest talking points from the trailer is Lara Dutta's appearance as Queen Kaikeyi. In one scene, the actress is seen wearing a saree paired with a half-sleeved blouse. Several viewers felt the styling looked more contemporary than historical. Many also pointed to her sleek, straight hairstyle, saying it resembled a modern salon look rather than one suited to the period depicted in the Ramayana.

Not a single good moment in the trailer apart from Jatayu scene



1 Costumes are terrible



2 Ranbir as Rama is the worst choice, the worst



3 No Janeu and Sita ma got jewelries from Ma Anasuya but she is hardly wearing anything #ramayana pic.twitter.com/GgbVTM7ZK4 — Adhya (@The_Blue_Thrott) July 30, 2026

The look quickly became a topic of discussion across social media platforms.

Sai Pallavi's styling also criticised

Why Do the Costumes inthe

Ramayana Appear So Strikingly

and Anachronistically Modern?#Ramayana pic.twitter.com/EpLr7uKA3w — (@lostinchaossss) July 30, 2026

Sai Pallavi, who plays Maa Sita, has also faced criticism from some viewers. A section of the audience felt that her sarees, blouses and overall styling appeared closer to present-day fashion than attire associated with the Treta Yuga.

While many praised the actress' graceful screen presence, others argued that the costumes lacked historical authenticity.

Social media divided

#Ramayana Trailer Review

Visually rich. Technically brilliant.

Justified a big budget film.

Two problems

1) vfx errors in long shots

2) Lipstick for Ranbir Kapoor

Yes serial artists put lipsticks. But please this is threthayuga.

Some shots of Ranbir upper lip badly shot. pic.twitter.com/gjQGsvAsCJ — RudraThaandavam (@sreekirx) July 30, 2026

As the trailer continues to trend online, reactions remain divided. While many fans have hailed Ramayana: Part One as one of the most visually spectacular Indian films in recent years, others believe the costume department could have paid greater attention to period accuracy.

Several users compared the styling to modern television dramas, with comments such as "Giving Ekta Kapoor serial vibes" and others questioning whether the costumes reflected the era in which the epic is set.

Despite the criticism, the trailer has largely impressed audiences with its scale, visual effects and performances, making it one of the most talked-about film releases of the day.